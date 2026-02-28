Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Extends Police Chief's Tenure and Introduces Wage Hike

The Kerala government has extended the term of State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar by one year. Additionally, wages for contractual employees under the rural employment scheme will be increased by 10%. The Cabinet also initiated 'Sushakti' self-help groups for empowering persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:33 IST
Kerala Cabinet Extends Police Chief's Tenure and Introduces Wage Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced a one-year extension for State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar's term, pushing his service to June 30, 2027. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet made the decision during a recent meeting, as stated in an official release.

Originally due to retire this June, Chandrasekhar, who assumed his role on July 1, 2025, will continue to lead the state's police force for an additional year.

The Cabinet also approved a 10% wage hike for contractual employees working in various posts under the state's rural employment guarantee scheme, effective from April 1. Furthermore, the establishment of 'Sushakti' self-help groups was announced, aiming to empower persons with disabilities through the Kerala State Disabled Welfare Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

