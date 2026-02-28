Kerala Cabinet Extends Police Chief's Tenure and Introduces Wage Hike

The Kerala government announced a one-year extension for State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar's term, pushing his service to June 30, 2027. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet made the decision during a recent meeting, as stated in an official release.

Originally due to retire this June, Chandrasekhar, who assumed his role on July 1, 2025, will continue to lead the state's police force for an additional year.

The Cabinet also approved a 10% wage hike for contractual employees working in various posts under the state's rural employment guarantee scheme, effective from April 1. Furthermore, the establishment of 'Sushakti' self-help groups was announced, aiming to empower persons with disabilities through the Kerala State Disabled Welfare Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)