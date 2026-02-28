Indo-Canadian Academic Bridge: UBC and ATLAS Unite

Siddharth Shahani and Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon have announced a global education partnership between ATLAS SkillTech University and The University of British Columbia (UBC), marking UBC's first institutional collaboration in India. Ranked 38th globally, UBC joins hands with ATLAS, paving the way for globally integrated programs.

This landmark Indo-Canadian alliance coincides with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India and underscores a shared commitment to deepen educational innovation. The collaboration promises transformative global opportunities for Indian students, offering them a new academic pathway beginning in Mumbai and culminating at UBC in Canada.

ATLAS Chancellor Dr. Indu Shahani and UBC's Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon expressed their excitement, emphasizing the role of this partnership in nurturing innovation, industry connectivity, and interdisciplinarity in higher education. This strategic collaboration opens new avenues for Indian students to access top-tier international education.

(With inputs from agencies.)