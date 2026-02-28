Left Menu

Indo-Canadian Academic Bridge: UBC and ATLAS Unite

The University of British Columbia partners with ATLAS SkillTech University for a dual-degree program. This alliance, UBC's first in India, provides Indian students international education access. The program, supported by Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, aligns with global and regional educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:36 IST
Indo-Canadian Academic Bridge: UBC and ATLAS Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Siddharth Shahani and Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon have announced a global education partnership between ATLAS SkillTech University and The University of British Columbia (UBC), marking UBC's first institutional collaboration in India. Ranked 38th globally, UBC joins hands with ATLAS, paving the way for globally integrated programs.

This landmark Indo-Canadian alliance coincides with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India and underscores a shared commitment to deepen educational innovation. The collaboration promises transformative global opportunities for Indian students, offering them a new academic pathway beginning in Mumbai and culminating at UBC in Canada.

ATLAS Chancellor Dr. Indu Shahani and UBC's Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon expressed their excitement, emphasizing the role of this partnership in nurturing innovation, industry connectivity, and interdisciplinarity in higher education. This strategic collaboration opens new avenues for Indian students to access top-tier international education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026