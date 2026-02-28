Zimbabwe Cricket's Adaptive Journey: Lessons from the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup journey was marked by stark contrasts as the team excelled in Sri Lanka but faltered in India. Bowling coach Courtney Walsh attributed the team's struggles to their inability to quickly adapt to different conditions experienced in the two countries.

Despite stunning results against Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage, Zimbabwe couldn't maintain their momentum in India's challenging conditions. The team's bowling attack, potent on Sri Lanka's slower wickets, was less effective, conceding over 500 runs against India and West Indies in the Super 8 phase.

Walsh, while acknowledging the team's ups and downs, highlighted the importance of learning from the experience. He expressed confidence in the team's potential and eagerness to improve, noting that future matches against top teams could benefit from the lessons learned this campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)