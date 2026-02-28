Left Menu

Travel Advisory: Navigating Airspace Disruptions Amidst Middle East Tensions

Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, urges travelers to stay flexible and updated amidst airspace closures following US and Israel's strikes on Iran. The military activities have led to disrupted flight operations and extended travel durations, prompting travelers to regularly check airline notifications and secure bookings in advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:33 IST
The co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has alerted travelers about potential disruptions in air travel due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East. In a social media post, Pitti advised maintaining flexibility in schedules and consistently monitoring airline updates.

Flight operations are being affected after the US and Israel conducted strikes on Iran, resulting in Iran and Israel closing their airspace to civilian flights. Consequently, travelers might face longer flight times and frequent changes to schedules. Pitti emphasized the importance of advanced confirmed bookings for upcoming travels.

The situation extends beyond Iran, with US-Israel joint attacks triggering responses in the region. Bahrain experienced missile threats, while explosions were reported in Kuwait and Qatar, affecting US military facilities. Meanwhile, Iraq and the UAE have also closed airspace as precautionary measures.

