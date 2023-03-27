FIFI concludes its successful participation at AAHAR food and hospitality show for the year 2023

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 37th edition of the AAHAR food and hospitality show concluded successfully after five days of mega gatherings in New Delhi where the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) encapsulated the authentic essence of the Indian agricultural, food, and beverage trade as an amalgamation. FIFI opened the doors to AAHAR 2023 show by ITPO in the august company of High Commissioner of Australia H.E. Barry O' Farrell; Ambassador of Chile Juan Angulo; D/High Commissioner of Canada Amanda Strohan; D/High Commissioner of UK Christina Scott. The overall AAHAR trade show covered over 44,000 square meter of area. The FIFI arena alone occupied approximately 3000 square meters with 90 plus exhibitors, from seven countries participating namely Australia, Canada, Chile, Peru, Russia, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom - marking the robust most presence by FIFI at a show. The FIFI pavilion was buzzing throughout the duration of the show with dignitaries visiting, tasting sessions, chef demonstrations, pre-aligned and impromptu meetings, lucky draws, and several other activities. All the traction was leading toward the vast range of products on display by the exhibitors who reportedly identified the trade show as a great success. This magnanimous event that encompassed industrial experts, representatives, and other stakeholders from all around the world never had a dull movement. The day after the inaugural event, also had the U.S. Department of Agriculture's information booth being inaugurated by the American A/Ambassador to India Elizabeth Jones and a visit by Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Cedrick Crowley.

Rakesh Banga of Banyan Fine Foods and Founder Director of FIFI upon being asked about the growth of the FIFI area over the years at the AAHAR trade show said, "The AAHAR show is a key fixture in the Indian agricultural and food processing sector. Participation in this event is important for companies from India and beyond that wish to gain a larger footprint in the Indian market. I am encouraged that an increased number of businesses took part in this exhibition. FIFI's association with AAHAR has grown steadily over the years and we are elated to see this positive growth trend." He further added, "We welcome this evolving trend and are thankful to all the stakeholders involved in making FIFI's presence a memorable one." Another highlight was the FIFI annual dinner reception, which has been a much-revered event with followers from the entire strata of F&B professional, international, and government bodies. The 500 attendees' convocation represents the entire spectrum of top-notch importers, chefs, retailers, and trade luminaries. The co-hosting tradition of Canada with FIFI for the past several years emphasizes the bilateral relationship between the two countries and the assembly from over 50 diplomatic missions illustrating the bandwidth of the Indian agricultural, and F&B industry. This year too the Canadian High Commissioner H.E. Cameron MacKay opened the back lawns of his residence enabling the leading stakeholders to gather and interact together. Chief Guest G Kamala Rao, CEO, of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, addressed the audience by highlighting India's position in millets, pulses, dairy, and other sectors. He also talked about the synergy with which food brings people together and the role of FSSAI as an enabler in helping businesses grow their footprint. Rao concluded his note with a famous quote, let food be your medicine so that the medicine doesn't become your food. Attendance by FSSAI in full force was a citation to the confidence they display in their association with FIFI as a leading industry body in the country.

Some of the dignitaries who walked through the FIFI exhibitor included Joint Secretary DADF Dr G.N. Singh; Deputy Commissioner Trade DADF Dr Gagan Garg, Assistant Commissioner Trade Dr Anniruddh Padmakar Udaykar; Executive Director FSSAI Inoshi Sharma; Director Standards FSSAI Dr Amit Sharma; Reliance retail team led by Avinash Tripathi; Head Premium Grocery and AVP Reliance Retail Saikat Sarkar; Founder of Magsons Retail Gujarat Rajesh Francis; owner of Benzer Foods Mumbai Bhakti Benzer; Founder of Nuts n Spices, Chennai Sunil Sanklecha; Founder Palate Culinary Chef Rakhee Vaswani; Chef Saby; Chef Vaibhav Bhargav; Chef Nishant Chaubey; Chef Bharat Alagh; Chef Rajeev Goyal of India Food Tourism; Chef Narinder; Chef Rajesh Madan of Khubani; Founder of Cafe Delhi Height Vikrant Batra; Purchase Head of Lite Bite Foods Sanjay Goyal and several others. Amit Lohani said, "I say this as founder Director of FIFI with a deep commitment towards creating preferment for brand India. The enthusiastic participation from all the players in food domain brings forward a dynamic platform for the entire food industry together. Providing our sector fraternity with exposure to both the domestic as well as international players availing the exponential growth opportunity in India." He further added, "My congratulations go to the exhibitors and visitors as without their excellent support for over decades the FIFI arena along with AAHAR wouldn't have evolved to the level it did. We together have to stand in the front line of creating bandwidth for our nation and find global synergies too."

