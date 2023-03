German Leopard 2 tanks handed over to Ukraine - Spiegel

The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have been handed over at the Ukrainian border, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles have also reached Ukraine, the report added. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

