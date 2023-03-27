Govt conceptualising installing Computed Tomography X-Ray baggage scanners at airports

The civil aviation ministry is conceptualising to install X-Ray baggage scanners at airports whereby passengers will not be required to remove electronic items from their hand baggage during the security check.

At present, passengers have to remove and keep electronic items in a separate tray during security check at airports.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the ministry is conceptualising to install Computed Tomography X-Ray (CTX) baggage scanners at airports in which passengers need not to divest electronic items from their hand baggage during security check.

''It may increase time efficiency at airports and also enable ease of security check for travellers. The techno-economic feasibility study for the same is currently underway,'' he said in a written reply.

In a separate written reply regarding questions about Air India disinvestment and debt, the minister said that prior to the transaction of strategic disinvestment, the government provided financial support of Rs 61,130.96 crore to AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) in the form of equity for repayment of past government borrowings, government guaranteed SLB Lease rentals and dues/liabilities of Air India.

''The strategic investor for Air India took debt amounting to Rs 15,300 crore (85 per cent of Rs 18,000 crore) and deposited remaining Rs 2,700 crore (15 per cent of Rs 18,000 crore) with the government,'' he noted.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AISATS.

''For the earlier transferred debt of Air India to AIAHL, the Government of India guaranteed NCDs amounting to Rs 21,985 crore in three phases were issued by AIAHL.

''Interest on NCDs issued by AIAHL is payable on six monthly basis. The annual outflow in respect of payment of interest of NCDs is approx. Rs 1,107 crore. After completion of the tenure of the NCDs, budgetary support will be provided for principal payment of NCDs,'' the minister said.

