Okayti Tea Estate, Darjeeling, participates in the G20 summit, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): Okayti gears up to participate in the highly anticipated G20 Summit in Mumbai from 28th to 30th March 2023. The Ministry of External Affairs is spearheading coordination efforts for the summit, with a whopping 249 meetings scheduled to take place across the country. Among these meetings, 190 will be attended by ministers in charge of the G20 Nations, alongside nodal ministries responsible for key areas such as health, finance, agriculture, trade, and energy. As part of its commitment to the tea industry, Okayti Tea has also announced the establishment of a tea experience centre under the Tea Board, which will be open during the summit.

The tea experience centre, located in Mumbai, will promote and educate the attendees about the rich culture and history of orthodox tea in India and will showcase the diversity of tea varieties available in the country. The Tea Board has welcomed Okayti and others, and sees the tea experience centre as a positive step towards creating awareness about the importance of tea amongst the delegates from the G20 nations and promoting the tea industry on a global scale. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the exquisite world of Okayti's 100% organic Darjeeling orthodox tea collection with unparalleled taste of their premium black, white, and green teas, carefully crafted to perfection. As the Iranian market for Indian orthodox teas declines and Sri Lanka, the major exporter of orthodox teas, grapples with crisis, the Indian government recognizes this opportunity and is working to boost the trade of orthodox Indian tea.

"It's great that we are participating in the G20 summit. This is the exact moment to safeguard this heritage trade by developing better and newer linkages throughout the major economies of the world. I am excited about the tea experience centre that we will be organising under the Tea Board of India. It gives me immense pleasure to give anyone the chance to sip Darjeeling tea, the Champagne of teas." Rajeev Baid, MD of Okyati said. The G20 summit is expected to attract around 100,000 attendees throughout the year, indicating that extensive preparations are currently underway to ensure its success. Okayti's participation in the summit showcases their commitment to tackling global issues and finding sustainable solutions to the world's most pressing problems. Okayti has reinforced its presence as a certified organic tea manufacturer, with export mandates for over 20 countries across the globe.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)