Govt invites people with disabilities to Amrit Udyan on March 29

The government has invited people with disablities to visit the Amrit Udyan on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said around 13,000 PwDs are likely to participate in this programme.

''It is also expected that the President will interact with the Divyangjans in this programme,'' the ministry said.

The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the government, has been open for public visit from January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)