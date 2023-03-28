Left Menu

S.African minister Gordhan heads to China over locomotives dispute

"Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results," Transnet said in a statement. CRRC was not immediately available to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:09 IST
S.African minister Gordhan heads to China over locomotives dispute

South Africa's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will lead a delegation to China next month in a bid to break an impasse over the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by Chinese rail equipment maker CRRC E-Loco, state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday.

The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth 54.4 billion rand ($3 billion) had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management. "Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results," Transnet said in a statement.

CRRC was not immediately available to comment. Transnet says 161 locomotives supplied by CRRC E-Loco were currently not running after the Chinese company withheld spares and maintenance support, impacting operations on Transnet's iron ore, coal and manganese export lines which contributes half of its revenue.

In January, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with South African authorities to "normalise its operations" in the country. ($1 = 18.1675 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023