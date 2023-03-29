Left Menu

Mathura admin makes e-rickshaw registration mandatory from April 1 for benefit of pilgrims

However, some elderly and senior citizens avail the service of the e-rickshaws.A dress code will also apply for drivers, who will be given an identity token officials said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-03-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 09:07 IST
Mathura admin makes e-rickshaw registration mandatory from April 1 for benefit of pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in the temple town of Mathura has made the registration of e-rickshaws mandatory in a bid to prevent exploitation and harassment of pilgrims by operators, officials said.

The scheme would roll in from April 1 and would be implemented in a phase-wise manner.

''In the first phase, the rule will apply on e-rickshaws plying on the Govardhan Parikrama route. Only 400 e-rickshaws with valid registration number would be allowed to ply on the Parikrama route,'' sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Govardhan Kamlesh Goel said.

Every e-rickshaw plying on the Parikrama route will have a legible rate list for different distances, with the registration number, and the telephone number of the police properly marked on the vehicle.

The official said the system would apply on e-rickshaw plying on the nearly 22-km-long Govardhan Parikrama route in the first phase, while other areas would be covered in phases.

A large number of devotees who undertake Govardhan Parikrama (the action or ritual of moving clockwise around an object of devotion as an indication of reverence) cover the entire distance on foot. However, some elderly and senior citizens avail the service of the e-rickshaws.

A dress code will also apply for drivers, who will be given an identity token officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023