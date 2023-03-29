Flippy Co-founder, Srinidhi Moodalagiri felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023. Srinidhi Moodalagiri, Co-founder of Flippy, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Receiving the Times 40 under 40 award Srinidhi says, "It is a great honor from the Times Group. I want to receive this award on behalf of my extremely talented team. We are witnessing the early stages of an exciting technology, and hopefully we will see many more great products built for the world, and made in India. This award will serve as fuel for me and my team to strive for excellence and be the torchbearers of fundamental research in this ecosystem." Srinidhi Moodalagiri, a young techie turned entrepreneur, is the founder of the investment platform Flippy. Graduating with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Computer Science, from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, he went on to work on building multi-billion dollar credit risk models for an American Bank, before deciding that it was time to start something on his own.

He soon recognised the noise about digital assets, and the common investor's struggle to invest into digital assets on their own. Seeing this whitespace as an opportunity, he started Flippy to help common investors by pioneering the concept of "baskets" in India. Now, along with their mobile app for retail investors, Srinidhi and his team are helping seasoned investment professionals and hedge funds foray into narrative trading in the web3 ecosystem. Since his early years in college, Srinidhi has been an active member of the blockchain ecosystem. His ambition to build a global product was well recognised by the global startup ecosystem, and he is recognised as one of the pioneering founders in this space. Srinidhi has raised venture capital for his business from marquee global investors, including InfoEdge Ventures and London based Entrepreneur First. The list of angel investors who have invested in Srinidhi's venture also include other prominent names, including early stage investors of Snapchat, Instagram and OculusVR. Srinidhi raised a total of 1.2 million USD in less than a year of launching the business operations. Within the same time, Srinidhi, along with his team, has launched three products, with all of their products earning awards and accolades at global product forums. Flippy now caters to thousands of users across the world, and is looking to serve more than a million users worldwide in the next two years. They plan on doing this via their ecosystem of products spanning content (flipstory), professional tools for basket creators (flippyverse) and a mobile app for retail investors (flippy).

