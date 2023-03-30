Left Menu

UK's Hunt says Britain will not follow US and the EU in green subsidies and tax breaks -The Times

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would not go "toe-to-toe" with the U.S. and the European Union by offering billions in green subsidies and tax breaks but would look at incentivising private investment, The Times reported on Wednesday.

