UK's Hunt says Britain will not follow US and the EU in green subsidies and tax breaks -The Times
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 02:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 02:26 IST
UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would not go "toe-to-toe" with the U.S. and the European Union by offering billions in green subsidies and tax breaks but would look at incentivising private investment, The Times reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
