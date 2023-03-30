Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10 -coast guard

Ten people have died and 230 been rescued after a passenger ship caught fire on Wednesday evening off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, a coast guard official said.

Nine people were injured in the fire that started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, told the DZMM radio station.

