Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10 -coast guard

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 07:43 IST
Ten people have died and 230 been rescued after a passenger ship caught fire on Wednesday evening off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, a coast guard official said.

Nine people were injured in the fire that started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, told the DZMM radio station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

