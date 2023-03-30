Fire on passenger ship in southern Philippines kills 10 -coast guard
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 07:43 IST
Ten people have died and 230 been rescued after a passenger ship caught fire on Wednesday evening off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, a coast guard official said.
Nine people were injured in the fire that started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, told the DZMM radio station.
