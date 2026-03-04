U.S. Lawmakers Slam State Department on Middle East Evacuation Delays Amid Conflict

The State Department faced sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers for its delayed response in advising Americans in the Middle East to evacuate, three days after the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran. Disruptions in flight schedules have complicated the evacuation efforts, highlighting what critics call poor planning and incompetence.

Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson stated that the department is arranging military and charter flights, though a timeline remains unannounced. The Department has communicated with roughly 3,000 citizens abroad, urging them to seek available commercial transportation, despite its embassies being unable to assist directly.

Global repercussions from the conflict include heightened tensions and disruptions in energy supplies. Lawmakers demand stronger evacuation plans as the situation remains perilous. President Trump and his administration are under fire for their handling, with many Americans still stranded and dependent on costly commercial options.

(With inputs from agencies.)