Judge Rules Against Trump's Bid to End Manhattan's Congestion Pricing

A federal judge has declared the U.S. Transportation Department's efforts to terminate Manhattan's congestion pricing initiative as illegal, dealing a blow to former President Donald Trump's attempts to dismantle the program.

Imposed in January 2025, the congestion pricing charges vehicles $9 during peak hours to enter Manhattan's designated zones, aiming to alleviate traffic and generate funds for transit improvements. In its first year, the program reduced vehicle entries by 27 million and generated $550 million in revenue. This funding supports $15 billion in mass transit upgrades.

Despite criticism from figures like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who argues it burdens drivers and lacks free alternatives, the initiative remains a pioneering U.S. effort, akin to those in London and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)