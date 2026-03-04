Left Menu

Judge Rules Against Trump's Bid to End Manhattan's Congestion Pricing

A U.S. judge ruled that the U.S. Transportation Department's attempt to halt Manhattan's congestion pricing was illegal, hindering Trump's efforts. The program charges $9 for entry into Manhattan to reduce congestion and fund mass transit, supported by electronic monitoring. It echoes similar systems in London and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:28 IST
Judge Rules Against Trump's Bid to End Manhattan's Congestion Pricing

A federal judge has declared the U.S. Transportation Department's efforts to terminate Manhattan's congestion pricing initiative as illegal, dealing a blow to former President Donald Trump's attempts to dismantle the program.

Imposed in January 2025, the congestion pricing charges vehicles $9 during peak hours to enter Manhattan's designated zones, aiming to alleviate traffic and generate funds for transit improvements. In its first year, the program reduced vehicle entries by 27 million and generated $550 million in revenue. This funding supports $15 billion in mass transit upgrades.

Despite criticism from figures like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who argues it burdens drivers and lacks free alternatives, the initiative remains a pioneering U.S. effort, akin to those in London and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
2
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France
3
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

 Global
4
Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026