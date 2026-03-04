Turkish Foreign Minister Denounces Iran's Gulf Strategy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Iran's strategy of targeting Gulf states in retaliation for attacks by the U.S. and Israel, labeling it as a dangerously misguided approach that heightens instability in the region.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan described Iran's indiscriminate attacks as reckless, warning that Tehran's strategy resembles a 'sink or swim' mentality threatening to engulf the area in further conflict.

With potential repercussions from ongoing attacks, Fidan cautioned that targeted nations might not remain passive. He expressed concern about the conflict escalating and undermining regional peace.