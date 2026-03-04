Turkish Foreign Minister Denounces Iran's Gulf Strategy
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized Iran's approach of retaliating against Gulf states for U.S. and Israeli attacks. Describing the strategy as misguided, Fidan warned that continuous attacks could provoke wider conflict, threatening regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:25 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Iran's strategy of targeting Gulf states in retaliation for attacks by the U.S. and Israel, labeling it as a dangerously misguided approach that heightens instability in the region.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan described Iran's indiscriminate attacks as reckless, warning that Tehran's strategy resembles a 'sink or swim' mentality threatening to engulf the area in further conflict.
With potential repercussions from ongoing attacks, Fidan cautioned that targeted nations might not remain passive. He expressed concern about the conflict escalating and undermining regional peace.
ALSO READ
Escalating Middle East Conflict: Strikes, Retaliations, and Global Impact
Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Retaliation Over Embassy Attack
Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan's Retaliation Against Afghan Taliban
Tensions Surge as Iran Vows Retaliation Over Khamenei's Death
Global Tensions Rise As Russia Calls for Diplomacy Following Iran's Retaliation