Mumbai: reconstructed foot overbridge near CSMT opened four years after collapse
On March 14, 2019, a part of the bridge connecting the north end of the CSMT railway station to Badruddin Tayabji Lane collapsed onto the D N Road below.Subsequently, a traffic signal was installed on the road at the spot which often led to traffic snarls. An escalator will be installed for accessing the bridge from Badruddin Tayabji Lane soon, he said.
- Country:
- India
The reconstructed Himalaya foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai opened for the public on Thursday, four years after its crash claimed seven lives. On March 14, 2019, a part of the bridge connecting the north end of the CSMT railway station to Badruddin Tayabji Lane collapsed onto the D N Road below.
Subsequently, a traffic signal was installed on the road at the spot which often led to traffic snarls. The reconstructed bridge's girders are made of stainless steel and it has granite flooring, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. An escalator will be installed for accessing the bridge from Badruddin Tayabji Lane soon, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike
Parliamentary committee raises concern over queues at Delhi, Mumbai airports
Mumbai: Police arrest man who posed as Andhra Pradesh CM to dupe electronics retail chain
Mumbai: Decomposed body of 53-year-old woman found in plastic bag
Pieces of woman's body found in her Mumbai house; daughter held for murder