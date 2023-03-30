Left Menu

Mumbai: reconstructed foot overbridge near CSMT opened four years after collapse

On March 14, 2019, a part of the bridge connecting the north end of the CSMT railway station to Badruddin Tayabji Lane collapsed onto the D N Road below.Subsequently, a traffic signal was installed on the road at the spot which often led to traffic snarls. An escalator will be installed for accessing the bridge from Badruddin Tayabji Lane soon, he said.

Mumbai: reconstructed foot overbridge near CSMT opened four years after collapse
The reconstructed Himalaya foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai opened for the public on Thursday, four years after its crash claimed seven lives. On March 14, 2019, a part of the bridge connecting the north end of the CSMT railway station to Badruddin Tayabji Lane collapsed onto the D N Road below.

Subsequently, a traffic signal was installed on the road at the spot which often led to traffic snarls. The reconstructed bridge's girders are made of stainless steel and it has granite flooring, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. An escalator will be installed for accessing the bridge from Badruddin Tayabji Lane soon, he said.

