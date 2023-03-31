Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its network

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday said it has added 50 more branches to its existing network of around 1350 others across the country. The majority of the new branches opened are in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement. It said that the spread of the new branches is a testament to the bank's commitment to expand its reach across the country and serve the needs of all segments of customers.

The bank is also well on its journey of diversification of asset book and geographical presence. It also plans to introduce new products and increase the width of services in the next financial year, the statement added. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of the bank, said, ''Our country needs a deeper penetration of banking outlets to ensure that everyone has access to banking. Bandhan Bank is committed to being a bank for all and we are invested in increasing our presence to serve all kinds of customers''.

