New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): Business Mint, a market research company, has announced the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 50 - 2023. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders 2023. Across various fields and industries in India. An eminent jury panel Business Mint shortlisted more than 30 leaders who demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and made significant contributions to their organization's growth and success to receive this coveted nationwide award From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 2000+ nominations were submitted.

The winners of the 2023 Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders are as follows * Dipika Trehan, Founder - Corporate Diva - Building Women Leaders

* Rajeev Magan, Business Manager Digital Gift card & Vouchers - Bata India Limited - Gift Cards & Loyalty Program Category * Shalini Kumar, Area Media Lead - ISC - Haleon - Media Lead Category

* Ajay Kumar, Head - Human Capital - SATYA MicroCapital Limited - Human Capital Category * Avishek Prasad, Cheif Operating Officer (COO) - Finance Practices at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas - Legal Services Category

* Madhan Mohan, Chief Financial Officer - JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt. Ltd - Corporate Finance Category * Dr Shreya Govind (Ph.D.), Corporate Trainer & Sr Consultant - Performance Coach Category

* Ankit Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer - Crypque - Innovation in Crypto Technology Category * Ashish Jain, Country Manager - India - Turner & Townsend - Project & Cost Management

* Pranab Kumar Mishra, Director & HR - CriticalRiver Inc - Human Resources Category * BHEEMSHA L T, GM - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Automobile Sales Category

* Mohan Kumar Anand, Lead - Travel Business | Head - Strategy, Partnerships & Alliances - Adani Digital Labs - Travel Category * Nitasha Kumar, Founder & Communication Director - WeeTalk - Communication Coach Category

* Hemant Kumar, Head (Sales) - Retail Partner Distribution (Variable Agency) - Bajaj Allianz Life - Life Insurance Category * Saba Ahmad, GM & Head of Marketing - DreamFolks Services Ltd. - Hospitality Marketing Category

* Shivanee Dutt, Fashion brand & E-Commerce leader - Fashion Business & Design Advisory Category * Kanishk Duggal, Founder & CEO - Vision2Konnect Consulting - Staffing & Recruitment Category

* Vivek K Dhadha, Digital Creator - Luxury Content Creator Category * Saraswathi V R, Co-Founder - Ebenus EXIM Enterprises - Import & Export Category

* Prabhakar Bhangare, Founder & CEO - Global PCCS - Compliance & Sustainability Services Category * Gaurav Mehrotra, CEO - QFS Management System LLP - ISO Certifications Category

* Ankur Muchhal, Co-Founder & COO - FLIPSPACES - Commercial Interior Design Category * Zankhana Sanghvi, Founder - Hi-Charge Power Systems - EV Charging Category

Special Awardees : * Dr Vikrant Subaash, Founder - Destiny Master

* Shyam Akku, General Manager (International Marketing) - Hetero * Anand Sinha, CIO & Global Head IT - Birlasoft

* Dhivya Kiran Jeevan, Social Work Professor, Public Relations & Placement Officer - St. Joseph's College * Shalini Vijay, Head TA

* Divya Dixit, Business Growth & Strategy Advisor * Taran Deep, Founder - Uplifto & Director - Happy Hotelier Club

* Amit Kapoor, Senior Director, Global Head Content & Social Media Marketing at Cigniti Technologies Business Mint is a market research company based in India that provides valuable insights and data to businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors. They use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods to help their clients understand the market, identify trends, and make informed decisions about their products and services. Business Mint is considered one of India's leading and most credible market research companies, known for its world-class research methodologies and ability to deliver actionable insights to its clients.

