Govt receives cumulative Rs 838 cr as dividend from Nuclear Power Corporation, Uranium Corporation

The Centre has received about Rs 736 crore and Rs 102 crore, respectively, from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Uranium Corporation of India (UCI) as dividend tranches

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has received about Rs 736 crore and Rs 102 crore, respectively, from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Uranium Corporation of India (UCI) as dividend tranches. A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 736 crores and Rs 102 crores from NPCIL and UCIL as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet. Earlier on March 29, the Centre stated that it had received about Rs 224 crore and Rs 123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 224 crore and Rs 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the tweet by DIPAM Secretary read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

