CCI approves merger between Koninklijke DSM and Firmenich

The Proposed Combination involves a merger between DSM and Firmenich to form DSM-Firmenich, a Swiss domiciled company whose shares are proposed to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.  

Updated: 03-04-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:39 IST
Danube is a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of DSM and with its registered seat in Switzerland. Danube is presently not engaged in any commercial activity. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves merger between Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM) and Firmenich International SA (Firmenich) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The Proposed Combination involves a merger between DSM and Firmenich to form DSM-Firmenich, a Swiss domiciled company whose shares are proposed to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.  

DSM is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, with its headquarters in Heerlen, the Netherlands. Its shares are listed on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. DSM is the ultimate parent company of the DSM group which is active in nutrition, health and bioscience.

Firmenich is a privately owned company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is engaged in the production and supply of fragrances, flavours, aroma chemicals, rosin resin and turpentine.

Danube is a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of DSM and with its registered seat in Switzerland. Danube is presently not engaged in any commercial activity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

