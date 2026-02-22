NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA has set an ambitious target date of March 6 for the launch of Artemis II, aiming to send four astronauts around the moon. This follows successful key rehearsals where the agency overcame previous fueling snags, though additional preparation could extend the timeline.

In another development, NASA released a comprehensive report detailing challenges faced during Boeing's Starliner mission, which left astronauts stranded on the International Space Station for nine months. The report highlighted communication issues and unprofessional behaviors.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump announced plans to release UFO-related files from government archives, citing strong public interest. This move could shed new light on unexplained phenomena.