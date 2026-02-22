Left Menu

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA targets a March 6 launch for the Artemis II moon mission after critical rehearsals, while its new report reveals problems during Boeing's Starliner mission. Additionally, former President Trump pushes for the release of UFO-related government files, citing public interest in the phenomena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has set an ambitious target date of March 6 for the launch of Artemis II, aiming to send four astronauts around the moon. This follows successful key rehearsals where the agency overcame previous fueling snags, though additional preparation could extend the timeline.

In another development, NASA released a comprehensive report detailing challenges faced during Boeing's Starliner mission, which left astronauts stranded on the International Space Station for nine months. The report highlighted communication issues and unprofessional behaviors.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump announced plans to release UFO-related files from government archives, citing strong public interest. This move could shed new light on unexplained phenomena.

