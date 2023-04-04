Left Menu

Suzlon appoints JP Chalasani as CEO

The firm also said he is appointed as one of the key managerial personnel of the company and will act as the group chief executive officer.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Suzlon on Tuesday said JP Chalasani has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from tomorrow. The firm also said he is appointed as one of the key managerial personnel of the company and will act as the group chief executive officer.

Ashwani Kumar resigned as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from tomorrow on account of personal reasons, the company said. According to a statement shared with exchanges, JP Chalasani had been group chief executive officer of Suzlon from April 2016 till July 2020 and post his cessation as group CEO continued as strategic advisor to the Suzlon Group.

Chalasani has over 40 years of experience in public and private sector across the entire gamut of the power sector (power generation projects, transmission, distribution, trading and coal mining). Prior to his earlier stint as the group chief executive officer of the company, Chalasani was the Group CEO and managing director of Punj Lloyd since January 2014 and was responsible for the energy, infrastructure and defence business for the group globally, which is close to USD 1.8 billion. Prior to joining Punj Lloyd, Chalasani had spent over 18 years with the Reliance Group. He joined Reliance Group (undivided) as a vice-president in 1995 and worked on a number of assignments for the group. (ANI)

