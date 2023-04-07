Left Menu

Tesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part

Tesla is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a lateral link separation could shift the wheel alignment, causing instability and increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:54 IST
Tesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part

Tesla is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen. Tesla will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners to address the issue that could allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame on the recalled 2018 and 2019 model year vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a lateral link separation could shift the wheel alignment, causing instability and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries. The new vehicle call back is an expansion of a 2021 recall for the same issue that covered nearly 2,800 Model 3 from the 2019-2021 model years and 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

That recall occurred after the Tesla said it escalated 39 service repairs in which one or both front suspension lateral link fasteners were found loose or missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023