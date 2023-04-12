Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of certain shareholding of BTS Investment and Bodhi Tree Systems VCC by NBC Universal Media

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:08 IST
CCI approves acquisition of certain shareholding of BTS Investment and Bodhi Tree Systems VCC by NBC Universal Media
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of certain shareholding of BTS Investment 1 Pte. Ltd. (BTS Investment) and Bodhi Tree Systems VCC (BTS VCC) by NBC Universal Media, LLC (NBC Universal) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast Corporation under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The proposed combination pertains to acquisition by NBC Universal of certain shareholding of BTS Investment and BTS VCC. A portion of the proceeds of the Proposed Combination by NBC Universal’s investment in the Targets will be used by BTS Investment for further investment into Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18).

NBC Universal is a multinational media and entertainment company incorporated in the United States of America. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, which is also incorporated in the United States of America and is listed on the NASDAQ. NBC Universal is engaged in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to global audiences. NBC Universal owns and operates (i) news and entertainment television networks, (ii) a motion picture company, (iii) television production operations, (iv) television stations group, (v) theme parks, and (vi) ad-supported streaming services, across the globe.

BTS Investment is a private company incorporated under the laws of Singapore. It is currently in the process of raising capital from various investors, including sovereign funds, multinational companies, and global institutional investors, in order to generate funding for its investments. Asia Initiatives Pte. Ltd. (Asia Initiatives) holds 100% of the ordinary equity shares of BTS Investment. Asia Initiatives is jointly held by Lupa Systems LLC (Lupa Systems) and Mr. Uday Shankar.

BTS VCC has been incorporated as a non-umbrella Singapore Variable Capital Company under the laws of Singapore, with the purpose of raising capital from various investors for investing in media and entertainment, education, consumer health and other consumer-related sectors in the Indian Ocean region, with a particular emphasis on India. Asia Initiatives holds 100% of the management shares of BTS VCC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023