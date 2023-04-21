Mahavir Singh Phogat Appointed as Chairman of MMA 1 Federation

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ATK): In a country like India where culture & respect to elder holds highest regard & encompasses the same even in arenas out of home. In a similar way to have a father figure constitute the fundamentals certainly seems of supreme value to the system. While we talk about combat sports today the first name that sure appears ahead of us is of Mahavir Singh Phogat, The name now a synonym & familiar to every common household thanks to the smashing hit biopic Dangal. The man who trained & polished the biggest names of the wrestling world Gita Babita and India's biggest female Mixed Martial Arts star Ritu Phogat, their victories personify their father's grit. Imagine what it would be to have someone like him to guide & pave way ahead for a federation fostering MMA like never before. The father who spared no effort in training his daughters has now been honed as the Chairman of India's leading MMA federation, 'MMA 1 Federation'. Who better than him? Mahavir Singh Phogat is an embodiment of passion, perseverance & guru value. Mohamedali Budhwani the president of MMA1 Federation sent a humble request to Phogat to claim the seat as the chairman, and he gladly accepted the same. In the acceptance letter he wrote "It given me immense joy in knowing that one of the most prestigious MMA federation in the country has found me befitting to lead it as the chairman. I am grateful to Budhwani & the federation for this huge honour. I shall toil to ensure the betterment of MMA 1 federation at each leg" This coming from the man himself sure soars our hope in the future of MMA 1 Federation.

MMA is a highly competitive combat sport that demands a strong hold over both the mind and body. The federation aims at joining hands with the power houses of sports world to popularise MMA throughout the country and nurture deserving athletes to reach international MMA competitions on a global platform. Bringing forces of immense potential together to unit with a solo vision win itself is a commendable feat by Budhwani & true to the slogan 'Fighter First' no one better than Mahavir Phogat to stir the air & take MMA 1 federation to plummet way ahead of its time. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

