High-Security Data Hub: RBI's Strategic Shield in Odisha

The Reserve Bank of India establishes a new high-security data centre in Odisha to enhance the safety and continuity of its critical financial infrastructure. This strategically located facility aims to minimize exposure to cross-border threats and seismic risks, providing secure support for the central bank's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a highly secure data centre in Odisha as part of its strategy to fortify critical financial infrastructure. The facility, located far from potential threats at India's borders, aims to ensure the safety and continuity of essential financial operations.

Positioned outside of high seismic risk zones, this greenfield centre in Bhubaneswar is built to house core computing systems integral to the RBI's functions, including currency management and payment operations. Analysts note that its location offers protection against cyber threats and network vulnerabilities common at busier data hubs.

This move underscores RBI's commitment to safeguarding financial data, considered national infrastructure. As digital transactions expand, the bank intends to maintain stringent security controls and operational resilience, reflecting a broader global trend where financial authorities prioritize ownership of secure data environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

