Top Maoist Commander Surrenders: A Turning Point in Telangana
Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, a high-ranking Maoist from Telangana, reportedly surrendered to state police, marking a significant breakthrough. Despite unconfirmed reports, his surrender may influence other cadres. Previously, Devji was a pivotal strategist and held key positions within the CPI (Maoist). Authorities encourage remaining members to disarm under a rehabilitation scheme.
Top Maoist commander, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, reportedly surrendered to Telangana state police, according to local media reports on Sunday. Although official confirmation is pending, sources suggest his surrender could influence other cadres.
Devji, originally from Telangana's Jagtial district, is a reputed strategist who succeeded Nambala Keshav Rao as the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary. A key figure, Devji once formed the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and earned a central committee position within the party.
Authorities, including DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, are calling on other underground CPI Maoist leaders to surrender for state assistance under a rehabilitation scheme, hoping to further dismantle the Maoist movement in the region.
