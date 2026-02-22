Left Menu

Revolutionary HIV Drug Rollout in Zimbabwe: Lenacapavir's Promise and Challenges

Zimbabwe has launched lenacapavir, an HIV prevention drug administered biannually, aiming to curb infections. While offering hope for at-risk groups, obstacles include funding and infrastructure. The initiative is part of a broader rollout across 10 African nations, supported by PEPFAR and the Global Fund.

Harare | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a pivotal move against HIV, Zimbabwe has launched lenacapavir, a groundbreaking prevention drug requiring just two injections yearly. This initiative, introduced on Thursday, marks a significant step in combatting the epidemic that has plagued the nation, contributing to countless fatalities over two decades.

Despite the drug's potential to redefine HIV prevention strategies, challenges persist. Funding limitations, infrastructure inadequacies, and patient engagement remain substantial hurdles. Health officials highlight the need for practical integration within existing health systems to capitalize on lenacapavir's promise.

The drug's discreetness and long-lasting protection represent a crucial advantage for sex workers, women, and other high-risk groups. Yet, sustainable impact demands collaborative efforts to secure funding and resources necessary for a broader rollout, as emphasized by health advocates in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

