LPG Cylinder Explosion Adds Chaos to Delhi House Fire

An LPG cylinder exploded amid efforts by fire and police personnel to extinguish a house fire in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park on Sunday, leaving 13 individuals injured, officials confirmed.

The blast injured six police officers and firefighters deployed at the scene at 9 am. Additionally, several local residents present at or near the building suffered injuries.

Police and fire brigade teams were quick to act, initiating firefighting and rescue missions. Despite their swift action, the LPG cylinder explosion resulted in further injuries. Three police personnel from Adarsh Nagar police station and three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Office were hurt.

All injured were initially admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for critical care. The fire department managed to bring the blaze under control after extensive efforts. Authorities are investigating whether the fire originated from an electrical short circuit or LPG leakage in the parking area.

