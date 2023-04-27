Left Menu

JioCinema to be streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month

Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 have announced a new multi-year agreement, making JioCinema India the new streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:55 IST
JioCinema to be streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month
Image: Pexels.com. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 have announced a new multi-year agreement, making JioCinema India the new streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month. The partnership, which includes exclusive content rights across digital and linear, represents a step forward for both entities as they seek to deliver world-class content to audiences.

In a joint press release, they said HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros Television series are set to premiere on the JioCinema platform on the same day as in the US. "Warner Bros Discovery's brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content to local fans," said Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros Discovery.

"This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole," said Schwebig. Viacom18 Studios has successfully produced and distributed iconic Hindi films and regional content for over 13 years in India.

"JioCinema has become the biggest platform for live sports. We are now on a mission to build the most magnetic destination for entertainment for all Indians. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers," according to Ferzad Palia, Head - SVOD and International Business, Viacom18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023