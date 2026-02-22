Turkish Drama 'Yellow Letters' Wins Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival

'Yellow Letters,' a gripping Turkish drama, took home the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The film, directed by Ilker Catak, portrays the challenges faced by a couple navigating political oppression in Turkey and explores themes resonant to both Turkish and German audiences.

The festival maintained its politically charged atmosphere, with the war in Gaza being a major discussion point. Jury president Wim Wenders hailed 'Yellow Letters' for its strong narrative against totalitarianism and emphasized the necessity for filmmakers and activists to collaborate meaningfully.

Awards celebrated stories of resilience, with notable wins for works addressing social and cultural dynamics, such as Sandra Hueller's victory for 'Rose' and Lance Hammer's 'Queen at Sea.' The event underscored cinema's role in breaking silence and fostering solidarity with marginalized communities globally.

