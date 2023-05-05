Arabian travel market an important platform to showcase Goa's potential as tourist destination: Goa minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said the Arabian travel market is an important platform for the state to showcase Goa's potential as a tourist destination and to explore opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders. The tourism minister was speaking after proclaiming that the recently-concluded Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai was a success for the Goa Tourism delegation, which was led by the minister himself.

The minister said, "Our meetings with the CEOs (chief executive officers) of prominent airlines, tourism authorities, and hospitality groups were productive and focused on investment opportunities, airline connectivity, and knowledge-sharing. We are confident that these discussions will result in increased tourist inflow and greater cooperation between various stakeholders." The delegation also included Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Minister; Suneel Anchipaka, Director of Tourism; and Pradeep Binnar, Assistant Director of the Department of Tourism.

During the event, the delegation had a series of high-level meetings with CEOs of prominent airlines, tourism authorities, hospitality groups, and destination management companies, according to a release from Arabian Travel Market Dubai. The discussions were focused on exploring investment opportunities for infrastructure development in Goa and increasing tourist inflow by aligning with various airlines. The Minister also discussed the possibilities of promoting Goa through their flight and hotel packages.

The delegation also met with Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to exchange best practices, and investment opportunities, and to discuss the exchange of events and festivals. The Minister also had productive meetings with the CEO of Yas Island - Miral destinations, the CEO of IHG Hospitality, Saudi Tourism Authority - Red Sea Global and Neom, and Fatima Al Sairafi, Tourism Minister, Government of Bahrain. (ANI)

