Left Menu

Arabian travel market an important platform to showcase Goa's potential as tourist destination: Goa minister

The tourism minister was speaking after saying that the recently-concluded Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai was a success for the Goa Tourism delegation, which was led by the minister himself.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:30 IST
Arabian travel market an important platform to showcase Goa's potential as tourist destination: Goa minister
The Goa delegation meeting with officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said the Arabian travel market is an important platform for the state to showcase Goa's potential as a tourist destination and to explore opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders. The tourism minister was speaking after proclaiming that the recently-concluded Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai was a success for the Goa Tourism delegation, which was led by the minister himself.

The minister said, "Our meetings with the CEOs (chief executive officers) of prominent airlines, tourism authorities, and hospitality groups were productive and focused on investment opportunities, airline connectivity, and knowledge-sharing. We are confident that these discussions will result in increased tourist inflow and greater cooperation between various stakeholders." The delegation also included Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Minister; Suneel Anchipaka, Director of Tourism; and Pradeep Binnar, Assistant Director of the Department of Tourism.

During the event, the delegation had a series of high-level meetings with CEOs of prominent airlines, tourism authorities, hospitality groups, and destination management companies, according to a release from Arabian Travel Market Dubai. The discussions were focused on exploring investment opportunities for infrastructure development in Goa and increasing tourist inflow by aligning with various airlines. The Minister also discussed the possibilities of promoting Goa through their flight and hotel packages.

The delegation also met with Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to exchange best practices, and investment opportunities, and to discuss the exchange of events and festivals. The Minister also had productive meetings with the CEO of Yas Island - Miral destinations, the CEO of IHG Hospitality, Saudi Tourism Authority - Red Sea Global and Neom, and Fatima Al Sairafi, Tourism Minister, Government of Bahrain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023