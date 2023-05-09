Left Menu

2 killed, 6 injured as JCB machine slips into gorge in Himachal's Rampur

PTI | Rampur/Shimla | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:23 IST
2 killed, 6 injured as JCB machine slips into gorge in Himachal's Rampur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people, including a minor from Nepal, were killed and six injured when the JCB machine they were travelling in slipped into a gorge here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, enroute an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, they said. The JCB operator Manoj (19), a resident of Punjab's Pathankot, and Sumit Thapa (15), a resident of Nepal, died on the spot, police said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the passersby, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

