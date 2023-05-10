Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets on hold for US CPI

But nerves are starting to fray, especially since the assumption that the U.S. government pays its debt on time is the bedrock of much global market activity. "While this time might not be different, people are thinking that the politics and individuals are certainly much more ideologically driven and dogmatic ...

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets on hold for US CPI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Sterling and the euro seem to be losing steam as currency markets tuck themselves in for a nap. JP Morgan's G7 FX volatility index stands at a one-year low, with financial markets in holding patterns as they await developments in key areas of focus.

Frontlines in Ukraine remain frozen. U.S. debt ceiling talks are deadlocked. Today's inflation data, due at 1230 GMT, could offer a jolt if the surprise factor is big enough. Economists polled by Reuters see core CPI steady at a monthly 0.4%.

However, as Joe Capurso at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia notes, Cleveland Fed's 'nowcast' forecasts core CPI going up and if that happens, it could challenge the market's assumption that U.S. interest rate hikes are finished. Indeed, CME's FedWatch tool shows futures imply better-than-even odds that the Fed cuts rates in September.

Beyond the inflation data, U.S. default risks and banking wobbles loom as the next likely focus. Investors are so far avoiding T-Bills that mature around the "X-date" when the U.S. government runs out of cash, expected to be early in June. Most analysts and investors think that as in the past, an eleventh-hour resolution will be found. But nerves are starting to fray, especially since the assumption that the U.S. government pays its debt on time is the bedrock of much global market activity.

"While this time might not be different, people are thinking that the politics and individuals are certainly much more ideologically driven and dogmatic ... party rifts are deeper," said ING economist Rob Carnell. "It's not inconceivable that this goes horribly wrong, whereas in previous occasions it sort of was inconceivable."

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday: U.S. CPI data

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023