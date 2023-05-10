Left Menu

Govt gives time till May 31 for Goods Transport Agencies to opt for GST payment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:57 IST
Govt gives time till May 31 for Goods Transport Agencies to opt for GST payment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the deadline to May 31 for Goods Transport Agencies to exercise the option of paying GST on forward charge basis for current fiscal.

Under GST, Goods Transport Agencies have the option to collect and pay GST on forward charge basis. If they do not opt to do so, the liability to pay the tax gets transferred to the recipient of the service, under reverse charge mechanism.

To opt for paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) under forward charge basis at the rate of 12 per cent (with input tax credit) and 5 per cent (without ITC benefits) in a fiscal, a Goods Transport Agency (GTA) has to fill a form (Annexure V) by March 15 of the preceding financial year.

In an amendment to the GST Act, the finance ministry in May said ''the option for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (by a GTA) shall be exercised on or before the 31st May''.

Any entity providing service of goods transport by road and issuing a consignment note for the purpose is defined as GTA under GST, which came into effect from July 1, 2017.

The amendment further said that a GTA who commences new business or crosses threshold for registration during any financial year, may exercise the option to itself pay GST on the services supplied by it during that financial year by making a declaration in Annexure V before 45 days from the date of applying for GST registration or one month from the date of obtaining registration, whichever is later.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said GTA has the option to pay tax either on forward charge or reverse charge and both mechanisms have their own pros and cons.

Forward charge permits a taxpayer to use tax credit and pay tax only on the differential value added. Reverse charge would obliviate the need to keep detailed records for payment of taxes and would also free up working capital blocked in taxes, Mohan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023