Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban -TASS

Russia on Wednesday restored visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia and lifted a ban on direct flights between the two countries imposed in 2019, according to a decree published on a Russian government website. Russia allows citizens of most former Soviet republics visa-free access but imposed a visa regime on Georgians in 2000, citing the risk of terrorism in the North Caucasus region. Moscow banned direct flights to Georgia in 2019, after anti-Russian protests.

Moscow and Tbilisi have had no formal diplomatic relations since 2008, when they fought a brief war.

