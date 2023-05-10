Left Menu

Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban -TASS

Russia on Wednesday restored visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia and lifted a ban on direct flights between the two countries imposed in 2019, according to a decree published on a Russian government website. Moscow banned direct flights to Georgia in 2019, after anti-Russian protests. Moscow and Tbilisi have had no formal diplomatic relations since 2008, when they fought a brief war.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:26 IST
Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban -TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Wednesday restored visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia and lifted a ban on direct flights between the two countries imposed in 2019, according to a decree published on a Russian government website. Russia allows citizens of most former Soviet republics visa-free access but imposed a visa regime on Georgians in 2000, citing the risk of terrorism in the North Caucasus region. Moscow banned direct flights to Georgia in 2019, after anti-Russian protests.

Moscow and Tbilisi have had no formal diplomatic relations since 2008, when they fought a brief war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Global
2
Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

 Mexico
3
Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to support business growth and drive customer success; launching new R&D hub in 2023

Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to su...

 Global
4
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023