Pan India film Richie announces Channa Ve song release date as 22nd May, Song Sung by Javed Ali

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Pan India film Richie marks the Grand launch of the actor by the same name Richie. The film is originally shot in Kannada & dubbed in Hindi. In recent days a number of Pan India films featuring experiments from the south film industry is releasing, and it is appreciated and accepted by all of India; Richie is adding to this list with the Hindi song announcement. Channa Ve is the first song to be released by the Film team. The song sung by Javed Ali is choreographed by Chinni Prakash, Music by Agastya Santosh & lyrics written by Vimal Kashyap. Debutant Actor Richiee, who shouldered all the responsibilities of venturing into films, is said to have directed this film & also has power-packed acting. Kannada television star Ramola is the leading lady in this film.

Richie is a romantic, suspense thriller genre film which has extraordinary, thrilling action sequences composed by Different Danny. Richie, who has been working in the film industry for many years, is excited to face the audience with surprising looks. This film is produced by Richiee, Co-Produced by Rakesh Rao, Cinematography by Ajith Kumar, Editing by Arjun Kittu, Choreography by Chinni Prakash, Dhananjaya and Bhushan, action by Thriller Manju, Different Danny. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

