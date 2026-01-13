Fake IAS Officer and Accomplices Nabbed at India-Nepal Border

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested five individuals, including a man impersonating an IAS officer, at the India-Nepal Rupaideha border. The arrest was made during a routine check as the group attempted to cross the border in a vehicle with a flashing red-blue beacon.

The alleged IAS officer, who identified himself as Dharmendra Singh, along with four others, faced accusations of deception. However, during questioning, authorities discovered their lack of official credentials. The SSB and Rupaideha police unveiled that the car was registered under a company owned by Dharmendra's wife, based in Lucknow.

Upon further investigation, security agencies confiscated Rs 2.17 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and electronic devices, revealing their intention to visit casinos in Nepal. Legal proceedings have commenced against the individuals under Section 319 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)