Left Menu

Ex-Justice Official Jack Smith: A Crucial Testimony on Trump's Legal Battles

Jack Smith, former U.S. Justice Department special counsel, will publicly testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his past criminal cases against Donald Trump. These indictments, linked to classified documents and election interference, were dropped post-Trump's 2024 election win, adhering to Justice Department policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:37 IST
Ex-Justice Official Jack Smith: A Crucial Testimony on Trump's Legal Battles
  • Country:
  • United States

Jack Smith, who served as the U.S. Justice Department's special counsel, is set to provide public testimony before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on January 22. The Republican-led panel released a statement confirming his upcoming address.

In a previous private testimony to the committee in December, Smith defended his investigation into former President Donald Trump. Smith maintained that the prosecutions stemmed solely from Trump's actions.

During his tenure, Smith and his team secured indictments against Trump in 2023, accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents after his first term and attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. These cases were later dropped when Trump won the 2024 presidential election due to a Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026