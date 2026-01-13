Ex-Justice Official Jack Smith: A Crucial Testimony on Trump's Legal Battles

Jack Smith, who served as the U.S. Justice Department's special counsel, is set to provide public testimony before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on January 22. The Republican-led panel released a statement confirming his upcoming address.

In a previous private testimony to the committee in December, Smith defended his investigation into former President Donald Trump. Smith maintained that the prosecutions stemmed solely from Trump's actions.

During his tenure, Smith and his team secured indictments against Trump in 2023, accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents after his first term and attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. These cases were later dropped when Trump won the 2024 presidential election due to a Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

