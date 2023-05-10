Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:37 IST
CM Kejriwal approves cab aggregator scheme, only electric bike taxis to be permitted in Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approved the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023, paving the way for bike taxis to make a comeback on Delhi's roads.

The scheme lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services.

The scheme ensures that all bike taxis and two-wheeler rental services in the city shall only be via electric two-wheelers, an official statement said. A draft of the scheme has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office. It will then be put up for public feedback and comments by the transport department before being given the final shape.

The new provisions are in line with the Delhi EV Policy 2020, the statement added.

In February, the Delhi government's transport department launched a crackdown against privately-owned two-wheelers being used for commercial purposes.

In a public notice, the department had cautioned bike taxis against plying in Delhi and warned that violations would make aggregators liable for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

