UP roadways bus catches fire in Gorakhpur, no casualty

An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus caught fire here on Wednesday and a major tragedy was averted due to the alertness of the driver who stopped the vehicle on time and evacuated all 42 passengers, police said The incident happened at Patna Chauraha when a driver of a bus passing by alerted Shailendra Kumar Singh about the smoke coming out of the engine of the roadways bus, they said.

Singh stopped the vehicle and with the help of conductor Vipin Maurya, evacuated all the 42 passengers from the bus safely, they said.

Inspector Kalyan Singh Sagar (Barhalganj) said a fire tender was rushed to the spot to control the blaze and traffic. “The fire was controlled within an hour with one fire tender and all the 42 passengers came out safely from the bus,” he said. Due to the incident, there was a huge traffic jam for around two hours on the highway but the police slowly controlled and eased the traffic, he said.

