Maha: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana
Two women were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a dry river after breaking off railings of the bridge in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Chikhli town.
- Country:
- India
Two women were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a dry river after breaking off railings of the bridge in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel. According to police, one of the two women died on the spot while another succumbed to her injuries in a hospital. The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Chikhli town. The bus was headed to Pune from Shegaon city, a famous pilgrimage center in Buldhana district.
Police have registered a case against the bus driver.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chikhli
- Pune
- Buldhana
- Shegaon city
- Peth village
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Was stopped from entering sugar mill in Pune; alleges Sanjay Raut; calls it attempt to hide irregularities
Maha: Ajit Pawar seeks renaming of Velhe taluka in Pune district to Rajgad
Ten of family injured in honey-bee attack near Pune
Pune: Three arrested for cheating businessman
Sanjay Raut alleges obstruction by police on visit to Pune sugar mill