Mexico could recover coveted US air safety rating by mid-June -media

Mexico could recover a much-needed aviation safety rating by mid-June, following an upcoming audit from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the country's transportation minister said in an interview published Wednesday. "We asked for it to be as soon as possible, we proposed within a month and they said it was feasible," Transportation Minister Jorge Nuno said in an interview with Mexican newspaper Reforma.

The FAA downgraded Mexico to the Category 2 safety rating in May 2021, saying country's aviation authority lacked regulations in compliance with international standards. The downgrade has prohibited Mexican airlines' ability to open new international routes to the U.S. and limited their ability to carry out marketing agreements.

The damage done to Mexican airlines as a result has been "significant," Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa said last year. Mexico is on track to recover the rating two years after the downgrade, following a recently passed aviation reform which resolved the last of issues raised by the FAA, officials have said.

The aviation reform, which took effect this month, overhauls safety requirements for the country's regulator on a number of matters such as personnel licensing, aircraft operation and airworthiness of craft. It also included a stipulation backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador allowing a military-run company to operate both a network of airports and a commercial airline.

The government inked a deal this year to buy the brand of defunct airline Mexicana, which it plans to revive as the military-run line. It is set to take flight by the end of this year, officials have said.

