Sensex recovers 62k level as global sentiments improve after US inflation eases

BSE Sensex went up 61 points to 62,002.97 and NSE Nifty gained 11 points to 18,326.05 in the early trade on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 10:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The key benchmarks of the domestic equity markets opened with gains, amid the improved market sentiment after the news of ease in the April inflation of the US. BSE Sensex went up 61 points to 62,002.97 and NSE Nifty gained 11 points to 18,326.05 in the early trade on Thursday.

Ratnamani, GTL Infra, Ircon, JM Financial and Greaves Cotton were among the gainers in the morning trade while Dr Reddy's, L&T, Hindlaco and SpiceJet were some of the laggards on BSE. Sectorally, the IT index gained in the morning trade, which was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables.

The flagship firm of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises' shares on Thursday gained 2.59 per cent to Rs 1,943.55 apiece on BSE. The Group had said it was considering a proposal for raising funds. The Adani group firm was among four companies that raised USD 1.9 billion by selling shares to US investment firm GQG Partners in early March.

In the US markets, Dow Jones lost 30 points, Nasdaq gained 126 points and S&P rose 18 points. In the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 47 points, Japan's Nikkei declined 19 points, Thailand Set gained 2 points and China's Shanghai dropped

In the European markets, BEL, CAC and Deutsche Borse and Madrid were trading in the positive territory and FTSE 100 was trading in the red when Asian markets opened on Thursday. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex surged more than 178 points to 61,940.20. The Nifty 50 index added 49 points to 18,315.10.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34 per cent while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.33 per cent on Wednesday. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1757 shares rose and 1737 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

