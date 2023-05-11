Left Menu

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the day when the global technology leader announced it will start manufacturing in India.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:03 IST
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins meets PM Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/Chuck Robbins). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, on the day when the global technology leader announced it will start manufacturing in India. In a major step in the expansion of its footprint in the country, Cisco said it aims to drive more than USD 1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years.

"Delighted to meet you @ChuckRobbins and good to see @Cisco harnessing the wide range of opportunities available in India," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Cisco said it is a part of the company's strategy to create an even more diverse and resilient global supply chain and support India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

The creation of a new manufacturing operation was announced by Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins in New Delhi, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a series of strategic engagements with Dr.S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, and K. Rajaraman, Telecom Secretary. "Today, we are announcing strategic investments in Indian manufacturing capabilities as the next step in delivering cutting-edge technologies to our customers in India and across the globe," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

"Fueled by a rapidly developing digital economy, India is a focal point of innovation and business for Cisco, and we remain deeply committed to our partnerships here." Cisco is now building core manufacturing capabilities in India, including testing, development and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations. In addition to supporting supply chain resiliency, reducing lead times, and elevating the customer experience, this will add further impetus to the local economy.

"India is of strategic importance for Cisco, and we continue to bet on India. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone to power the next phase of growth for Cisco. This investment will enable us to bring state-of-the-art technologies to more people and businesses and help accelerate India's transition into a leading digital economy," said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, of Cisco India and SAARC. India is a key market for Cisco and its second largest R&D centre outside the US. It commenced India in 1995. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023