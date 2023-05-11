Left Menu

European stocks rise after two-day slide

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq touched an over eight-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a slightly lower-than-expected increase in April inflation, which spurred hopes of the Fed pausing its rate-hike cycle in June. ING Groep added 2.9% after the largest Dutch bank reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:13 IST
European stocks rise after two-day slide
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Thursday, with media and travel stocks in the lead, as signs of easing U.S. inflation offered some relief to investors worried about the impact of the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5% by 0822 after two consecutive days of losses. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq touched an over eight-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a slightly lower-than-expected increase in April inflation, which spurred hopes of the Fed pausing its rate-hike cycle in June.

ING Groep added 2.9% after the largest Dutch bank reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). Meanwhile, Bayer slid 5.0% as the German diversified group said its 2023 results would likely come in at the lower end of its target range, hurt by cost inflation and the reversal of last year's price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Miners and automakers led declines among the European sectors, with several companies including Volkswagen trading ex-dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023