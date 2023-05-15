Left Menu

6 people returning from temple visit killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Kadapa | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:40 IST
6 people returning from temple visit killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people died in a road accident in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh while returning from a temple visit in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The vehicle carrying a 12-member party was hit by a truck laden with iron ore in Penchianantapuram village in the district.

''They were travelling from Tirumala and met with an accident during the early hours at 5:30 am against a lorry which was carrying iron ore from Bellary, Karnataka,'' Kadapa Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan told PTI.

He said the group was travelling towards Tadipatri after visiting the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirupati.

Anburajan said the injured persons were shifted to Anantapuramu while the names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023