6 people returning from temple visit killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Six people died in a road accident in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh while returning from a temple visit in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The vehicle carrying a 12-member party was hit by a truck laden with iron ore in Penchianantapuram village in the district.

''They were travelling from Tirumala and met with an accident during the early hours at 5:30 am against a lorry which was carrying iron ore from Bellary, Karnataka,'' Kadapa Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan told PTI.

He said the group was travelling towards Tadipatri after visiting the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirupati.

Anburajan said the injured persons were shifted to Anantapuramu while the names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

