Dutch airport Schiphol settles with KLM on forced cancellations - media

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has settled with several airlines, including KLM, over the damage they suffered after forced cancellations in 2022, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Monday, citing KLM. It said the size of the settlement was unclear and none of the parties involved wanted to make substantive statements about the deal.

Both Schiphol and KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France-KLM, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Last year, Schiphol - one of Europe's busiest airports - was forced to ask several airlines to cancel flights as it suffered from labour and logistics issues when passenger travel surged again after the end of COVID-19 lockdowns.

